Pre-loved sale at Clonmel Park in aid of Tomás Kelly Fund

Put your bargain hunting skills to use this weekend and head down to the Clonmel Park Hotel for a good cause.

Gardaí in Clonmel have organised a Pre-Loved Sale in support of the Tomás Kelly Trust Fund.

16 year old Tomás suffered a life changing spinal injury before Christmas so money is being raised to support him in his rehabilitation and recovery.

Thousands of fashion items will be on offer, with many of the items never worn!

Organiser of the event, Garda Michelle Cahill, says thrifters will be in their element:

The event is on tomorrow starting at 3pm.