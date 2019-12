Tipperary County Council is currently considering a planning application for a solar farm in the north of the county.

Soleire Renewables is the company behind the proposals for Derrymore, Roscrea.

The Cork based company is seeking permission to erect a series of solar panels on a 71 acre site.

If granted, the project would operate for 40 years.

A decision is due from the planning authority by January 31st next.