The Attorney General is investigating whether or not a delay to polling in Tipperary would be unconstitutional.

Two independent Tipperary candidates, Mattie McGrath and Joe Hannigan had sought legal advice and say the General Election needs to be held no later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.

If Tipperary voters are to cast their votes on Saturday, an order would need to be signed by Minister Eoghan Murphy.