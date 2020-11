A postmortem is due to be carried out today on the body of a man killed in a crash on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border yesterday.

He was the only person in the vehicle when it left the road at Killamery on the N76 Clonmel to Kilkenny road shortly after 11 o’clock in the morning.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who was driving in that area between 10.30 and 11.30am to contact them.