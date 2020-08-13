Post lockdown traffic causing chaos in Dromineer

The Chair of Dromineer and District Development Association says the village can’t cope with the amount of traffic coming in at the moment.

The popular lakeside village has seen a huge rise in tourists since lockdown, and Donal Whelan says he’s never seen the place as busy as it was last weekend.

Donal says many visitors are also leaving behind vast amounts of litter, with council workers filling eight bin bags from across the shoreline on Monday alone.

He says that traffic is becoming a big concern, particularly in the event of an emergency.

“With the last month the traffic has become totally intolerable. The village cannot cope with the amount of cars coming in. Consequently cars are parking everywhere – yellow lines and beside unbroken white lines.”

“There have been cases of residents not being able to get into their own houses because of cars badly parked and blocking entrances.”

“The village just can’t cope with the numbers. Particularly last Sunday I would say it was the biggest crowd I’ve seen in Dromineer in my life.”