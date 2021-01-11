Possible water outages in Clonmel this week

Customers in many parts of Clonmel are warned they may experience some water supply disruption next Wednesday (January 13)

Irish Water has issued a notice saying that disruption is possible between 10am to 9pm while works take place to facilitate a connection for a new healthcare facility.

The areas in Clonmel which could be affected are Glenconnor Road, Western Road, Gortmalogue, Ring Road, Cashel Road, Gurtnafleur and surrounding areas.

Irish Water’s Duane O’Brien says the works are necessary to provide a priority connection, and that crews will endeavour to restore supply as quickly as possible.