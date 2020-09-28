Possible UFO sighting over Tipperary

Sightings of strange lights have been reported in the skies over Tipperary in the last week.

A local on the Tipp/Limerick border, heading for Castleconnell, says both he and his neighbour saw the lights last Monday and Friday nights, somewhere possibly over North Tipp.

They at first thought it was just the North Star shining particularly brightly, but then it began to move and eventually flew off in the direction of Shannon.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Leo says he’s curious as to whether or not anyone has an explanation.

“My neighbour said he saw lights flashing underneath it but I didn’t. I saw the bright light on it alright. I’d know if it was the Rescue Helicopter because the have flashing lights all over them.”

“This was very steady for an unmerciful length of time. Anyway it went away.”

“Then Friday night we were out again and we looked up and I says ‘there’s the north star again’. And we were watching it to see was it the north star and the next thing it just went. All of a shot like turning off a light.”