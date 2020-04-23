Possible coronavirus vaccine to be trialled

Healthy adults aged between 18 and 55 will be among the first to try out a new potential coronavirus vaccine.

They will be monitored to see whether the jab is safe, before it’s then tested on the elderly.

The lead researcher at Oxford University previously said it has an 80% chance of working.

Professor Adam Finn from Bristol University, who is helping with trials, isn’t as confident.

He said that only the minority of vaccines are successful in the end, but the best chance of finding one that works is to have a number of options.