Positive report for Thurles hospital

The Community Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles has been given a generally favourable report by HIQA.

Health Information and Quality Authority personnel met with both residents and visitors in the Thurles hospital during their two day inspection on May 2nd and 3rd last.

The feedback was consistently positive with both groups commenting on the very good standard of care at the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

There were 58 residents in place at the time of the unannounced inspection.

A number of issues which were highlighted during a previous HIQA inspection had been addressed when this visit took place.

The hospital on the outskirts of Thurles was found to be compliant in 17 of the 21 regulations examined.

It was substantially compliant in 2 with issues of non compliance found in the areas of records and residents rights.

Management have since submitted details of how they plan on rectifying the issues found during the inspection.