Portroe National School seeks planning for extensive upgrades

The Board of Management at Portroe National School have lodged an application for significant extensions to the existing building.

It would see a single storey extension to the existing building at Shesharoe, Portroe, Nenagh – with basement level storage space and alterations for special needs purposes.

It includes two additional classrooms, two multi-purpose rooms and a sensory room.

The application also provides for a new rear entrance as well as a defined front entrance with new covered porch & universal access pedestrian entrance.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council on the development on the 8th of April.