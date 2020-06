For the first time people are being urged not to attend a popular religious event in Clonmel today.

Despite COVID-19, the annual grotto mass at the Edel Quinn Shrine will still go ahead this morning at 11am but with only the priest and a small number of organisers in attendance.

They say they have worked in conjunction with the Gardaí so that it can still happen.

It will be livestreamed online for anyone who wanted to attend but can’t on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterandpaul.