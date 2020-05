Tributes are being paid in Cork and Tipperary after the tragic death of a Nenagh man.

Declan Flynn, originally from Knockalton, had been fighting for his life at Cork University Hospital since mid April after an accident.

His adopted GAA club in Cork, Canovee, have described Declan as a “pure gentleman and a friend of many club members and supporters”.

Declan played for Nenagh AFC during the nineties, and the club has expressed its condolences calling him “one of life’s good guys”.