Popular Nenagh festival may go ahead this year

One Tipperary music festival is making early plans for a September revival.

It had been assumed that ‘Castlefest’ in Nenagh would be cancelled this year, but organisers are making early enquiries with acts about a one day event on September 6th.

Cllr Hughie McGrath is one of the main organisers, and he says it would be held as a small tribute to frontline staff and as a treat for those who’ve been cocooning.

“The committee are not mavericks so we will work within the guidelines.”

“I just feel its better for us to start preparing now and not be trying to do it at the last minute.”

“I’m getting a great response from the few acts that I’ve contacted – they’re all willing to work on a provisional booking basis not looking for deposits so that’s great.”