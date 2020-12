A pony has been seized by Gardaí in Clonmel.

Members of the Community Policing Unit responded to reports of a stray pony in the town last night and on arrival they saw the animal was visibly cold, hungry and in need of shelter.

They say the animal was seized and taken to a sanctuary where it received veterinary treatment.

Gardaí have thanked the residents in the area who reported the incident and helped in the pony’s recovery.