Polling in Tipperary postponed following death of General Election candidate

Tributes are being paid to Thurles woman Marese Skehan after the sudden death of the independent General Election candidate.

Ms Skehan, who was heavily involved in a range of public work in Thurles, was found dead yesterday at her home.

Gardaí are not treating her death as suspicious.

Tributes poured in overnight from fellow candidates who described Ms Skehan as a hard working, dedicated and passionate community advocate who fought for causes she believed in.

Local independent councillor Jim Ryan says the town is in shock:

Polling in Tipperary has now been postponed. Minister Eoghan Murphy will now decide when voters will go to the polls.

Tipperary Returning Officer James Seymour said existing candidate nominations still stand, but new names could be added to the ticket.