War of words between Tipperary TDs

Deputy Michael Lowry has been accused of claiming credit for something he played no part in.

The Independent TD yesterday highlighted Lidl’s plans to build a new store at the Erin Foods site in Thurles.

Michael Lowry’s comments on Tipp Today drew a sharp response from the Erin Foods Redevelopment Group.

They say the owners of the site have had no engagement with Deputy Lowry for some considerable time regarding this project or any other projects and have no plans to do so.

The Erin Foods Redevelopment Group is chaired by former Garda Superintendent Pat Murray and includes site owners Richard & Wesley Quirke, architect Hugh Ryan and Labour TD Alan Kelly.

Deputy Kelly says Michael Lowry’s claims were unhelpful and unwise.

However Deputy Lowry is standing by his comments in relation to the project saying they are precise and accurate.

He claims the statement issued on behalf of the Erin Foods Redevelopment Group is not factual or correct.

Deputy Lowry has suggested it would be wise for the Group to have a further meeting to share information and address what he describes as “the breakdown of internal communications”.