A war of words erupted between councillors at this months meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne tabled a motion calling for the Government to expel the Israeli ambassador to Ireland.

However, it was amended following criticism from other councillors, including those in Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The amendment was then voted on – which angered Councillor Browne and his Sinn Fein colleagues who staged a walk-out.