Voter turnout in Tipperary low but slowly increasing

Voter turnout is slowly increasing across the county as people cast their ballot in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

Turnout at polling booths in Nenagh is averaging out at 11 percent

While in Roscrea in booth one at the Youth Centre it’s at 13 percent, with Booth Two on 7 percent and Booth Three 11 percent.

Ballyporeen has a 9 percent average at the three booths, with Rathcabin in the north of the county the same.

In Tipperary Town across the 8 booths at St Michael’s boys national school, there is a 12 percent turnout while in St Michael’s Girls national school, there was a 10.4 percent turnout across the 7 booths there.

Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy spoke to Denis Holland who is the presiding officer at the Tipp Town polling booths, he began by saying turnout was currently lower than previous votes.

A look across the country:

Overall turnout seems to be in the high single digits or low double digits across the country.

Most polling stations reporting turnout as slow and way behind what it was during the abortion referendum in May.

Waterford City is reporting a turnout in the low double digits.

Limerick is reporting stations that had ques waiting to vote in the abortion referendum are now very slow and some less than 10 per cent.

A number of Dublin polling stations reported very low turnout this morning with commuter belt counties not faring much better.

Kildare had an average of 11.25 per cent as of 12.30.

In Carlow Kilkenny the overall vote is less than 10 per cent with Kilkenny City reporting the highest turnout there at 15 per cent

The situation is much the same across the west, north-west and the south – Roscommon, Leitrim and Longford are reporting at around 8-12 per cent – when they were at 17 or 18 at the same time in the last referendum.

After a fairly lacklustre campaign turnout is low, though returning officers are still expecting an evening rush as people finish work for the bank holiday weekend.