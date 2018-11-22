Unrest within Fianna Fáil in Tipperary

Fianna Fáil’s constituency committee in Tipperary has come in for some criticism.

That’s according to Councillor Siobhan Ambrose who had been asked by the party to run in the next General Election.

She agreed under the condition it would be a two candidate strategy.

However, Fianna Fail elected to put three candidates forward following which Councillor Ambrose decided against running.

Sitting TD Jackie Cahill, Nenagh’s Sandra Farrell and Ballingarry Councillor Imelda Goldsboro will now go forward.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, Siobhan Ambrose said that there may be some disquiet within the party with the constituency committee.