Tributes paid to late Cllr John Fahey

Tributes have continued to flood in for the late Cllr John Fahey.

The Fine Gael representative passed away over the weekend following a short illness.

Warm tributes are being paid following the sad passing of long time Tipperary councillor John Fahey.

The Fine Gael representative was first elected to Tipperary County Council back in 1999.

As well serving as Cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District he was also heavily involved in a number of organisations including the ICMSA, IFAC and the Killenaule Development Association.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Coonan told Fran Curry on Tipp Today what kind of politician Cllr Fahey was…

Earlier this year the Carrick on Suir Municipal district lost another Cllr – Eddie O’Meara.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Cathaoirleach in Carrick and Fine Gael Cllr Louise McLoughlin, said Cllr Fahey will be a great loss – but to lose two colleague within a year has had an impact…

Meanwhile, the funeral arrangements for the late Cllr John Fahey have been announced.

He will lie in repose this evening from 4 to 7:30pm at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule.

He will be buried in Crosscannon cemetery after 11:30am mass in St Mary’s Church Killenaule tomorrow.