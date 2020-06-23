A Tipperary TD is among a number who have hired family members to work with them

TDs are given an allowance every year to hire assistants, with 23 giving jobs to family members according to the Irish Independent.

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath’s daughter and niece share the role of parliamentary assistant – while another daughter works part-time as his secretarial assistant.

Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Martin Heydon has employed his wife, the same as Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming.

Sean Sherlock of the Labour Party’s sister works alongside him in the Dail – while Steven Matthews from the Green Party has given his wife a job.

For the two roles that can be offered – Parliamentary Assistant and Secretarial Assistant – the salary can be between €24,000 and €52,000.