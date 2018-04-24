Tipperary Sinn Féin prepare for selection convention

Sinn Féin in Tipperary is getting what the members across the country voted for – with a gender quota imposed on the constituency.

That’s according to Ciara McCormack, County Secretary of the Comhairle Ceantar – she’s been revealed as the second candidate seeking the nomination to run the next general election.

Sinn Fein Councillors in the county were annoyed by the decision to only put forward female candidates.

Ciara McCormack says she shares their concerns, but says it’s what the members voted for.