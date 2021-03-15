Tipperary Government TD questioned on Leo Varadkar’s Government role amid ongoing leak controversy

A Tipperary Fianna Fail TD has said today that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar may have to consider his position in light in the investigation in to the leaking of a confidential document.

Pressure is mounting on the Fine Gael leader as the investigation gathers pace after Gardaí upgraded their initial enquiries into his sharing of an IMO document to a rival union into a full investigation.

It’s expected they will submit a file to the DPP in the next two months at the conclusion of their investigation.

It will then be a decision for the DPP whether to charge Mr Varadkar with any offence, although Gardaí are likely to issue a recommendation with their report.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Ministers backed Mr Varadkar on Sunday but speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said he believes that the Tánaiste should consider his position, if the investigation interferes with the work of the Government.

He cited the resignations of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary in the early days of this Government, saying that the Fianna Fail TD’s had resigned for less.

“I think the ball is very much in the Tánaiste’s court as regards this. He has to see whether it’s any hinderance on the work he’s at at the moment and he needs to examine his position.”

“You know this was very regrettable that a document was leaked and for a man in his position it shouldn’t have happened.”

The Tánaiste says he remains available to meet Gardaí but says they’ve yet to contact him on the matter.