Tipperary County Council to elect new Cathaoirleach

The 40 elected representatives will gather at the civic offices in Clonmel this afternoon for what promises to be a somewhat heated affair.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith had looked set to take over as Cathaoirleach of the County Council from Fine Gael’s Phyll Bugler as part of an agreement between the parties.

However this is up in the air after Fianna Fáil’s Mattie Ryan threw his hat in the ring – he was backed by the majority of councillors who attended a Fianna Fáil meeting last week.

Michael Smith does have the support of at least two councillors – however whether they are prepared to nominate him at this afternoons meeting remains to be seen as they could face sanctions from the party if they do so.

Tipp FM understands Fine Gael Councillors all voted to support Michael Smith but a directive from party HQ is believed to have instructed them to support the official Fianna Fáil nominee Mattie Ryan.

The meeting gets underway at 2 o’clock.