Tipperary council meeting rules described as archaic

Tipperary County Council is being urged to relax its procedures for allowing members of the public to attend meetings.

At present ten days notice has to be given to the local authority by anyone wishing to go to a meeting of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

However newly elected Councillor Anne Marie Ryan says the notice of the meeting taking place is only published 3 days in advance.

The Tipp Town representative wants this brought in line with local authority meetings in Cork and Limerick where the public can attend without prior notice.

She raised the issue at a meeting of the Municipal District but wasn’t happy with the reply.