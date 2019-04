A Tipperary Town local election candidate has decried the lack of adequate representation from some sitting Councillors.

Sinn Féin’s Tony Black felt that many representatives had been elected on lofty promises that they never fulfilled.

Mr Black, who is campaigning with Councillor Martin Browne, wants to see more done for housing and jobs in the beleaguered West Tipp Town.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning he committed himself to doing his utmost for the town.