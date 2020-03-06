Tipp TDs could still be part of new government

Tipperary’s Independent TDs are keeping a close eye on proceedings, four weeks on from the General Election.

With Fianna Fáil courting support from Fine Gael and Sinn Féin trying to drum up backing from other parties, the Premier County’s independents could still have a role to play in the next government.

Political Editor of the Irish Times Pat Leahy says speculation that Labour might be involved in a coalition is unlikely to happen.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said Labour would not be interested in joining a Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael – Green coalition.