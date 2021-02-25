Tipp TD’s critical of Government efforts to tackle Covid

The Taoiseach says March is a very important month for getting Covid-19 numbers down.

Micheál Martin has mooted the possibility of bringing back outdoor activities, sport and relaxing the 5km rule on April 5th if the data allows them to.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Labour leader Alan Kelly said the approach by the Government to continue with rolling lockdowns instead of addressing the real issue of not quarantining people coming in to the Country, is completely the wrong approach.

It was revealed in recent days that around 10,500 people arrived in Ireland through Dublin Airport last week.

Speaking in the Dáil, Stephen Donnelly said that between 1,000 and 3,500 people were still arriving in the country every day.

Alan Kelly says it makes no sense.

“When people on and off for over a year have been locked in for up to 5k they’ve had enough.”

“The choice is do you continue locking up our own people or do you put people into quarantine as they’re coming into the country? It’s as simple as that and the government has decided to lock up our own people. I mean it’s just not right.”

While Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne was critical of the confusion around the Governments message.

He says that the lack of clarity is a huge issue for people.

“I will tell you as a TD that our office every time they come out with a statement we spend the best part of a week or more just trying to get clarity for people when they start ringing the office asking if they’re one of the group that’s been bumped up on the vaccine list?”

“It’s totally frustrating for us at times that we can’t get clarity.”