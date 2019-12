TDs and Senators used the Oireachtas printing facilities to print over 271,000 calendars and 34,000 bespoke Christmas cards last year.

Newspaper reports say more than a quarter of the calendars were ordered by Tipperary Independent TD Seamus Healy who printed 70,000 in 2018.

33 Oireachtas members, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, used the free printing facilities to print Christmas cards last year while 26 members printed calendars during the same period.