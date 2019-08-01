Tipp TD doesn’t disagree with FF TD Timmy Dooley tweet

Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says he doesn’t disagree with a tweet sent by his party colleague Timmy Dooley this week.

Deputy Dooley tweeted about what he sees as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s failure to engage in diplomacy over the past 2 years regarding Brexit.

He went on to say that the government’s lack of experience and arrogance will hurt Ireland in the coming months.

The tweet has since been removed, while Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin moved to reassert the party’s position on Brexit in the aftermath.

Deputy Jackie Cahill spoke about the incident on this morning’s Tipp Today show with Fran Curry…