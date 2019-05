A Tipperary TD has appealed for people to be restrained when considering the visit of Donald Trump to Ireland.

The US President is due to arrive in Ireland between the 5th and 8th of June following his State visit to the UK.

Some politicians have been voicing their opposition to his trip, and protests are already being planned.

However, Deputy Mattie McGrath says we must be careful how we handle Trump’s visit.

He says there are so many connections between America and South Tipperary alone…