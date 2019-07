Members of Tipperary Sinn Fein says the need for a North South referendum on a United Ireland is now more important than ever.

It comes after the Tainaiste gave the strongest warning to date about the impact of a possible no deal Brexit.

Yesterday ministers were briefed on how a disorderly exit will have profound political, economic and legal implications for Ireland.

Speaking on Tipp Today Tipperary Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne says its in everybody interest to minimise the impact