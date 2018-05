Tipperary’s Sinn Féin candidate for the next general election hasn’t ruled out a coalition with Fine Gael next time people go to the polls.

Ciara McCormack says, however, that both parties policies are very far removed from one another.

Despite this, they campaigned together – along with Fianna Fáil’s leader Micheál Martin – in the weeks leading up to the referendum calling for a yes vote.

But Ciara McCormack couldn’t be drawn on the issue of a coalition with Fine Gael….