Tipp people receive polling cards with incorrect information

It’s emerged a number of people in Tipperary have gotten polling cards with incorrect information printed on them.

The cards arrived to a number of houses with information on the abortion referendum printed on the back, instead of containing information on the upcoming blasphemy referendum.

However, the front of the card contains the correct information including name, address and date for the vote.

A listener, Tom, contacted Fran Curry on Tipp Today about the issue this morning.

He says it seems an old batch of polling cards must have gotten mixed up with new ones…