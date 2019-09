The British Brexit secretary has said medicine shortages in the UK after a no-deal Brexit will also hit Ireland.

Stephen Barclay claims two thirds of medical supplies to Ireland arrive through the UK landbridge.

It comes amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty after MPs rejected Boris Johnson’s calls for a general election last night.

Tipp FM’s Heather Sheehan-Corkery took to the streets of Clonmel to see how people in Tipperary feel about Brexit.