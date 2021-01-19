Tipp native says Biden’s election will be good for Ireland

A Tipp native Democrat politician in the US believes that Joe Biden will be a “solid supporter of Ireland” in his term as President.

Phil O’Dwyer, a Holycross native who was also Mayor of Berkley in Michigan, believes he will be good for Ireland, after signalling his support for the Good Friday Agreement during Brexit talks.

Biden will be inaugurated tomorrow following a toxic election battle with Donald Trump, who is expected to issue more than 100 presidential pardons later in his final day in office.

It’s understood he will not pardon himself, but there have been suggestions that Biden will do so as an effort to ease tension in the country.

Phil O’Dwyer is hopeful he won’t take this step.

“He’s a kind and decent man but I just hope that he does not issue any kind of pardon to Trump because I think the precedent of his behaviour over the last four years has been so disgraceful, has been so at odds with any kind of decency that he needs to face the consequences.”