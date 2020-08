A prominent member of the Green Party in Tipperary has announced he is to leave the party.

David Ahern was chairperson of the party in the Premier County.

He took to social media over the weekend to confirm that he was stepping away from the Eamon Ryan’s party.

Earlier he spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today about the decision.

“The party is in disarray – the leadership election was so close it showed everybody the divide in the party and there’s been no move to heal that divide since.”