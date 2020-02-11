Tipp FM first preference for election coverage

There were over one million interactions with Tipp FM’s coverage of General Election 2020.

Over the three days of casting and counting of votes Tipp FM was the go-to place for people at home and abroad to keep up to date on how things were going in the Premier County.

These included the UK, Australia, Canada, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Across our social media platforms the #TippGE2020 had a reach of over 953,000.

Videos of key moments from the count centre at the Presentation Sports Hall in Thurles were viewed nearly 222,000 times.

Over the weekend of the count, there were over 43,500 listens to Tipp FM online, added to the thousands more who tuned into their radio to find out who will represent them in the 33rd Dáil.