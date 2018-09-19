Tipp County Councillors back Peter Casey in presidential race

Peter Casey has thanked Tipperary Councillors for helping him secure his nomination for next month’s presidential election.

The businessman got the backing of 13 councillors at the special local authority meeting in Nenagh yesterday, to ensure his entry into the race.

Earlier in the day he’d been backed by Limerick Councillors, and also had the backing of Clare and Kerry County Councils.

He was proposed by Independent Cllr Joe Hannigan, and seconded by Fine Gael’s Mary Hanna Hourigan.

Meanwhile Journalist Gemma O’ Doherty secured 8 votes in Tipperary – she was proposed by Sinn Féin’s David Doran and seconded by Cllr Pat English of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the meeting, Peter Casey thanked all the councillors…