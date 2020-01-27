Tipp candidates invited to meet with disability group

The group of disability charities who make up the Disability Action Coalition are inviting Tipperary General Election candidates to meet with them on Friday.

They are asking the incoming Government to commit to secure funding for disability services.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Director of Public Affairs with Rehab, Nenagh woman Kathleen O’Meara said funding is a huge issue, and it is compromising the kind of services they can deliver.

Pay, pensions and respite services have all been hit by the funding cuts.

The meeting takes place on Friday at 11am in The Irish Wheelchair Association on Cashel Road in Tipp Town.