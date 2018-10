THayes’ Hotel in Thurles will play host to a re-election campaign meeting for Michael D. Higgins tonight.

The event is open to members of the public and will launch the campaign to re elect the sitting president.

The election will consist of five other candidates, with MEP Liadh Ni Riada, Independent Senator Joan Freeman, businessmen, Sean Gallagher, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy, all vying for the presidency.

Tipperary TD, Alan Kelly, feels that our current president is the only man for the job