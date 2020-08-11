Thomas McDonagh Cumann back up and running in North Tipp

Ógra Fianna Fail is set to re-establish its North Tipperary Thomas McDonagh Cumann.

The group met last week to discuss ways in which the government can approach issues affecting young people in the country and issues affecting Tipperary in particular.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, their PRO Harry Hogan says the group discussed two issues in particular at their first meeting.

“The Leaving Cert may not be fit for purpose in its current form.”

“You know a lot of people go off to college and they realise very quickly that they don’t like their course and for a lot of people it’s very hard to work back from that. A lot of people drop out of college”.

“We’ve had a huge issue with mental health and the lack of mental health facilities in the county at the moment. It’s staggering when you hear about it.”