Taoiseach distances Government from Carrick hospital closure

The Taoiseach says it was not a government decision to close St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

Micheál Martin was responding to continued criticism in the Dáil from Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath that in-patient services would not be provided at the facility.

The decision to end respite and palliative care has drawn huge anger locally.

The Fianna Fáil leader came under fire in the Dáil yesterday from Deputy Mattie McGrath who was critical of the failure to meet with local elected representatives.

“The Government doesn’t decide to close any institution in that manner. The Health Service Executive takes operational decisions.”

“My understanding was that the HSE had a plan to invest significantly in St Brigid’s with additional and different services being applied there.”

“I don’t have any difficulty in engaging with people in relation to it but we can’t ignore HIQA reports either in respect of particular institutions or facilities and I will engage again with the HSE on the matter.”