Taoiseach criticized for expenses

The Taoiseach is under fire for the expenses incurred in his Department during the past year.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is asking how the Department can justify spending almost €97,000 on newspapers, tea, coffee and water in just one year.

Other expenses termed as ‘outrageous’ by Deputy McGrath include €112,700 for entertainment and €257,000 on foreign travel.

Speaking on Tipp Today Mattie McGrath said there is no expenditure by the Taoiseach’s Department to review spending or to determine value for money.