It appears Tipperary Fianna Fáil have reneged on their pact over the chairmanship of the 2014 to 2019 term of Tipperary County Council.

Tipp FM understands that a meeting of members last night backed Mattie Ryan Coole over Michael Smith for the position.

However Councillor Smith – who was due to take the chair – will still contend the chairmanship at Monday’s County Council meeting while Sinn Fein are expected to propose a third candidate, Independent Jim Ryan.

Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters reports.