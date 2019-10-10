Smith says FF-FG agreement has run its course

A prominent Fianna Fáil Councillor in Tipperary says his party should not have continued their support for Fine Gael going into this week’s budget.

Roscrea based Michael Smith feels the Confidence & Supply Agreement entered into by his party has run its course.

The deal between the parties has been in place since the 2016 General Election.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier Tipperary County Councillor Michael Smith said the party may pay the price for its association with the Government.

Councillor Smith says Tipperary isn’t seeing the benefits of Fianna Fáil’s support for the Government.

He cited the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea as an example of where Tipp is losing out.