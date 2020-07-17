Sleeping Beauties in the Dáil

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is strenuously denying that he fell asleep in the Dáil yesterday.

Footage of proceedings appeared to show the Independent Deputy catching 40 winks in the chamber.

Green Party Eamon Ryan leader also appeared to fall asleep in the Dáil yesterday – as a vote was taking place.

For his part Deputy Mattie McGrath says he was wide awake yesterday.

“Facebook now and indeed what they can do with camera angles – that was footage that was put together from a later aspect in the evening during the education debate where my neck was twisted across to listen to try and hear what the Minister for Education was saying.”

“It’s such a big auditorium (the Convention Centre) and the Ministers aren’t in front of you – they’re at your right hand side from where I sit. It’s a totally unsuitable venue and it’s costing the state a small fortune.”

“I deny that vehemently and it’s footage that was put together.”