Sinn Féin not a party that wants to stay in opposition

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald gave a clear message on Tipp Today earlier that she wants Sinn Féin in government.

A result is due this evening on the votes cast by members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party on forming a coalition government.

Deputy McDonald was responding to suggestions that Sinn Féin relishes the notion of being in opposition.

“That old line is a bit jaded and a bit hackneyed at this stage to be honest with you.”

“I’ve said consistently when we went into the election to give us the chance and the opportunity to do things differently and do things better and to be in government.”

“For almost a century now it’s been a diet of Fine Gael to Fianna Fáil, Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael taking their turns to run government.”

“The same old same hasn’t delivered for people, hasn’t cut it and won’t cut it so I want us to be in government.”