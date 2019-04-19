Sinn Féin should focus on restoring Northern Assembly – McGrath

A Tipperary TD says the lack of Government in Northern Ireland is partially responsible for last nights shooting of a journalist in Derry.

29-year-old Lyra McKee was shot dead in the Creggan estate after violence broke out when the PSNI raided a number of houses.

Police say the New IRA are most likely to be behind the killing.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Mattie McGrath said the fact the Northern Assembly hasn’t sat since January 2017 has contributed to the increase in violence.

He was reacting to comments from Sinn Féin Councillor Martin Browne who accused the Independent TD of wanting businessmen like himself and the Healy-Rae’s to run the country.