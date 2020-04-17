Sinn Féin critical of comments from a number of Tipperary TDs

Sinn Féin representatives in Tipperary have hit back at claims that the party had not been willing to engage in attempts to form a government.

They have taken issue with comments from Deputies Mattie McGrath, Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill.

A joint statement on behalf of Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne TD and Councillor’s David Dunne & Tony Black is highly critical of the Tipperary TDs.

They say it’s factually incorrect for some elected representatives to claim Sinn Féin has not been willing to engage with other parties or independents with regards to forming the next government and as such are not being engaged with by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael during the current round of government formation talks.

The three Sinn Féin representative say the party has made it clear that they would talk to all parties and Independents and that they have engaged with everyone who would talk to them.

They point out this is still the position and say it was Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that ruled out talking to them.

The statement goes on to criticise the joint document on government formation put forward by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin’s parties, describing it as an economic con job built on sand.

The three Tipperary Sinn Féin representatives conclude by saying it is not the change people voted for.